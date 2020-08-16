Lithium Hydroxide Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Lithium Hydroxide Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Lithium Hydroxide market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Lithium Hydroxide market is provided in detail in the report.

Lithium Hydroxide Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Lithium Hydroxide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Electric vehicles

– One of the major applications of lithium hydroxide is in making cathodes for rechargeable batteries which are used in electric vehicles. Lithium hydroxide is the most preferred among all the lithium compounds for this purpose as they have extreme electrochemical potential and low density.

– Generous subsidies for electric vehicles and stringent regulations regarding the usage of conventional vehicles by the government are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of electric vehicle production in countries like China which occupies the majority share of the global electric vehicle market.

– According to International Energy Agency, the global EV sales has reached 1.1 million by 2017 with a growth rate of 54% over 2016. Norway was the major shareholder globally, with a share of around 39% followed by Iceland and Sweden.

– Companies like Tesla are investing hugely in promoting the use of electric vehicles by developing cost effective and high performance electric vehicles in order to leverage the adoption of electric vehicles and to create a network of supporting businesses, such as EV charging stations and service centers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has been both the leading producer and market for Li-ion batteries. South Korea and Japan also have high demand for Li-ion batteries. Rise in urbanization is expected to boost the demand for technically advanced devices, due to the benefits provided by the devices. This is expected to, consequently, lead to a growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the region. With growing industrialization in countries such as China and India demand for power tools which use lithium-ion batteries is also expected to increase. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for lithium hydroxide market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Lithium Hydroxide Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Lithium Hydroxide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for power tools

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising concern about the toxicity

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Batteries

5.1.2 Lubricating greases

5.1.3 Ceramics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 8.1 SQM S.A.

6.4.2 8.2 Tianqi Lithium Corporation

6.4.3 8.3 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.4 8.4 Leverton-Clarke Speciality Chemicals

6.4.5 8.5 FMC Corporation.

6.4.6 8.6 Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

6.4.7 8.7 Nemaska Lithium

6.4.8 8.8 SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD.

6.4.9 8.9 Shangai China Lithium Industrial co., Ltd

6.4.10 8.10 HELM AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development in Lithium deposits

