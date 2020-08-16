In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market is provided in detail in the report.

In-vitro toxicity testing is referred to as the method of scientifically analyzing the effects of lethal or toxic chemical materials either on mammalian cells or on cultured bacteria. In-vitro testing methods are performed mainly for the purpose of identifying potentially harmful chemicals and/or for confirming the deficiency of certain toxic properties in the initial stages of the development of possibly useful novel substances, including therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals, and even food additives.

Cell Culture is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

Recent inventions and advances in human cell culture exposure, as well as test systems, have allowed the expansion and development of in-vitro assay systems, which are predictive, demonstrative and suitable for toxicity screening of a varied range of chemicals including nanomaterials and airborne materials. In-vitro toxicology involves using cells or tissues grown or maintained in a controlled laboratory environment to examine the toxic properties of various compounds and mixtures. This further enables one to examine the toxicity of xenobiotics at the basic level of the cell without involving the interplay of complex physiological systemic effects, which are often observed in entire organisms. However, definite cellular functions could be studied with primary cell cultures obtained from specific tissues such as the kidney or gills for ionic homeostasis, liver for xenobiotic biotransformation, and the nerve cells for neurotransmitter signaling effects.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do So in the Forecast Period

Over the past few years, technical advancements and supportive government regulations have led to the rapid development of innovative, cost-effective testing for establishing drug, device, chemical and cosmetic safety, in North America. The significant increase in investment in instruments and the ongoing expansion of laboratory capabilities, across the region, currently, enable clients to establish toxicological profiles of medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. These investments include an expansion of the existing cell/tissue culture capabilities, flow cytometry, and mass spectrometry facilities, apart from the introduction of high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies for biomarker analysis.

Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Opposition to the Usage of Animals in Pre-clinical Research

4.2.2 Significant Advancements In-vitro Toxicology Assays

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Drug Product Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Incapability of In-vitro Models to Determine Autoimmunity and Immunostimulation

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework for the In-vitro Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Cell Culture

5.1.2 High Throughput

5.1.3 Molecular Imaging

5.1.4 OMICS

5.2 By Method

5.2.1 Cellular Assay

5.2.2 Biochemical Assay

5.2.3 In Silica

5.2.4 Ex-vivo

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Systemic Toxicology

5.3.2 Dermal Toxicity

5.3.3 Endorine Disruption

5.3.4 Occular Toxicity

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4.2 Cosmetics & Household Products

5.4.3 Diagnostics

5.4.4 Chemicals Industry

5.4.5 Food Industry

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.4 Covance

6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Promega Corporation

6.1.9 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

