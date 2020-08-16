Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Insulin Infusion Pumps market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Insulin Infusion Pumps market is provided in detail in the report.

The insulin market is segmented into the device, infusion set, and reservoir. The report is also segmented into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Market Trends: – The Insulin Pump Market is Growing with the CAGR of 7% in the Forecast Period

Owing to the rising rate of obesity, growing genetic factors for type 2 diabetes, and the increasing number of type 1 diabetes patients, it is likely that the insulin infusion pump market will continue to grow.

Insulin pump use is high among the type 1 population. It is also growing in type 2 patients. The ratio of children to adult, or type 1 to type 2, patient’s usage of insulin pumps varies across countries.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

North America holds the highest market share in the insulin pump market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR, of 9.05% in the forecast period, because of the favorable reimbursement policy. Although the pump and its supplies (tubing, insulin cartridges, and infusion sets) continue to be expensive, insurance coverage has improved considerably over the years.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Insulin Pumps

5.1.2 Infusion Sets

5.1.3 Reservoirs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.1.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.1.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.2.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.2.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.3.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.3.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.4.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.4.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.5.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.5.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.6.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.6.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.7.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.7.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.8.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.8.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.8.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.9.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.9.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.9.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.10.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.10.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.10.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.2.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.11.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.2.11.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.2.11.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.1.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.1.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.2 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.2.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.2.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.3 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.3.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.3.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.4 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.4.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.4.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.5 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.5.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.5.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.6.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.6.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.7.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.3.7.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.3.7.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.4.1.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.4.1.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.4.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.4.2.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.4.2.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.4.3.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.4.3.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.1.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.1.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.2.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.2.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.3.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.3.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.4.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.4.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.5.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.5.3 By Reservoirs

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices

5.2.5.6.2 By Infusion Sets

5.2.5.6.3 By Reservoirs

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Medtronic

7.1.2 Insulet

7.1.3 Roche

7.1.4 Animas

7.1.5 Tandem

7.1.6 Ypsomed

7.1.7 Cellnovo

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Animas

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

