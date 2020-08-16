Ingestible Sensors Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Ingestible Sensors Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Ingestible Sensors market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ingestible Sensors market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ingestible sensors include recently approved event markers, adherence monitoring, and digital medicine systems such as Otsuka and Proteus’ Abilify MyCite tablet sensors, along with established modalities like capsule endoscopes and accompanying accessories. The ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of Component, Sensor Type, and Application, with each segment being further subdivided into subsegments like sensor type into the image sensor, pH sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and other types of sensor.

Key Market Trends:

The Diagnostics Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share.

By application, the diagnostics segment of the market is believed to have the largest market size in 2018. The reason for this is due to the presence of capsule endoscopes for nearly two decades in the market. Capsule endoscopy has established itself as an effective and precise way of endoscopic imaging. As such, the reimbursements for capsule endoscopy procedures are also available in the developed markets. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also expected to fuel the expansion of capsule endoscopy and is leading to the growth of the diagnosis segment of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for ingestible sensors and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to retain its market share in the future owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising geriatric population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the presence of reimbursements, high healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on preventive care in place of a curative approach.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Ingestible Sensors Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Ingestible Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost Effectiveness and Availability of Reimbursements

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Medical Adherence Monitoring

4.2.3 Technological Advancements and Increasing Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Data Recorder and Accessories

5.2 Sensor Type

5.2.1 Image Sensor

5.2.2 pH Sensor

5.2.3 Pressure Sensor

5.2.4 Temperature Sensor

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Medical Adherence Monitoring

5.3.2 Diagnostics

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CapsoVision, Inc.

6.1.2 HQ, Inc.

6.1.3 IntroMedic Co. Ltd

6.1.4 JINSHAN Science & Technology

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC (Given Imaging, Inc.)

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

