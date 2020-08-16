Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market is provided in detail in the report.

Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.

Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific

At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Content

5.1.2 Hardware

5.1.3 Connectivity

5.2 Fit

5.2.1 Retrofit

5.2.2 Linefit

5.3 Class

5.3.1 Economy Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 First Class

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 Australia

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Russia

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 North America

5.4.3.1 United States

5.4.3.2 Canada

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 South Africa

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 Latin America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Mexico

5.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales SA

6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

6.4.4 Viasat Inc.

6.4.5 Gogo LLC

6.4.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.7 Kontron AG

6.4.8 Collins Aerospace

6.4.9 Safran

6.4.10 digEcor Inc.

6.4.11 Inmarsat PLC

6.4.12 Stellar Entertainment*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

