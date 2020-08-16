India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global India Ophthalmic Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide India Ophthalmic Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.

Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018

Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

India Ophthalmic Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of India Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume

4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs

4.3.2 Economic Slowdown

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Devices

5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers

5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser

5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser

5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser

5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser

5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers

5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma

5.1.2 Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens

5.1.2.1.2 Phakic

5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic

5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic

5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification

5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants

5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers

5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves

5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome

5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings

5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife

5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics

5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants

5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices

5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope

5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps

5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer

5.1.3.4 Keratometer

5.1.3.5 Tonometer

5.1.3.6 Phoropter

5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds

5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera

5.1.3.9 Retinoscope

5.1.3.10 Lensometer

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics

6.1.2 Alcon

6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites

6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb

6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec

6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic

6.1.7 J&J Vision Care

6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

