Immunoassays Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods, in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen (analyte) and an antibody.

Infectious Disease Segment, under Application, is Expected to Lead the Market

Immunoassays for infectious disease are expected to lead the market, and continue the same during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as Lyme disease, salmonella infections, tuberculosis (TB), and meningococcal ailments cases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-fourth of the world’s population is infected with TB. In 2017, there were approximately 10 million people, around the world, who were infected with TB, and 1.3 million deaths occurred due to TB, across the world. Therefore, utilization of immunoassays may help in detecting these diseases, which is anticipated to increase the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for immunoassays, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, increasing number of geriatric population, as well as due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of medical devices in the region. Moreover, high expenditure on R&D by government organizations and pharmaceutical companies, for disorders and diseases, such as chronic ailments and diabetes, are some of the primary factors driving the regional market.

Detailed TOC of Immunoassays Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Sensitivity and Specificity of Immunoassays

4.2.2 Cost Effectiveness

4.2.3 Growth in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Assay Procedures

4.3.2 Limitations Associated with Immunoassays

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Enzyme Immunoassay

5.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassay

5.1.3 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

5.1.4 Radioimmunoassay

5.1.5 Nephelometric Immunoassay

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Therapeutic Area

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Thyroid

5.2.3 Autoimmune Disease

5.2.4 Oncology

5.2.5 Infectious Disease

5.2.6 Hematology

5.2.7 Allergy

5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital and Centralized Laboratories

5.3.2 Pharma and Biotech Firm

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Devon Medical Products

6.1.5 EDP Biotech Corporation

6.1.6 Hologic Inc.

6.1.7 Luminex Corporation

6.1.8 Meridian Life Science Inc.

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

