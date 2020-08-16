Hospital Supplies Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Hospital Supplies Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hospital Supplies market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hospital Supplies market is provided in detail in the report.

Hospital supplies include every medical utility product that serves both the patient and medical professional with hospital infrastructure and enhance the network, transportation between hospitals. These include hospital equipment, patient aid, and mobility equipment, and sterilization disposable hospital supplies.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Holds the Major Share in the Hospital Supplies Market

The disposable hospital supplies segment followed by syringes and needles contributes the largest share to the overall studied market. The disposable hospital supplies are one-time use products, such as consumables, medical apparatus, and disposable devices, which are consumed in large figures across all hospitals. These products, such as suction catheters, bandages and wraps, exam gowns, surgical sponges, face masks, hypodermic needles, gloves, needles, and others, are in continuous use to all hospital professionals in any domain from the cleaning to the surgical theaters, as well as administrative departments in some cases. Thus, the continuous growth has been observed in the adoption of these devices, owing to the rising concern of safety and cleanliness against hospital-acquired infections, as well as to maintain the hygiene across the hospitals.

North America Dominated the Overall Market and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America held the leading position in the market in 2015. The factors attributing to the high market share of North America were the consistent focus on the cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the United States, which has shown an increase in the hospital supplies market. In addition, a large expenditure from the GDP toward healthcare facilities in the United States and Canada drives the growth of the hospital supplies market in the North American region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors, such as the increasing patient pool, rising hospital-acquired infections, and the growing focus toward safety measures in hospital operations across several high economic growth countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Communal Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Public Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.3 High Demand for Hospital Supplies in Developing Countries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 Emergence of Home Care Services

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Syringes and Needles

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Healthcare

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Baxter International

6.1.4 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 Cardinal Health

6.1.7 Medtronic

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

