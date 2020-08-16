Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hospital Acquired Infection Control market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hospital Acquired Infection Control market is provided in detail in the report.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Hospital acquired infections are also called nosocomial infections and are acquired in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These infections can occur up to 48 hours after hospital admission or up to three days after discharge or up to 30 days after an operation or in a healthcare facility when the patient was admitted for reasons other than infection.

Key Market Trends:

Disinfectant is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Type

Disinfection is referred to a process which eliminates many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except the bacterial spores from inanimate objects. This is accomplished by the use of liquid chemicals or wet pasteurization. The efficiency of disinfection is affected by several factors, each of which may limit the efficacy of the process. Some of the factors which have been shown to affect disinfection efficacy are the earlier cleaning of the object, the organic load on the item, the type and level of microbial impurity, the physical configuration of the object (e.g., crevices, hinges, and lumens), the concentration of an exposure time to the germicide, and the pH and temperature of the disinfection process. The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) maintains a list of high-level disinfectants that can be used to reprocess heat-sensitive medical devices, such as flexible endoscopes.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even though significant progress has been made in stopping some healthcare-associated infection types from spreading, there is still much more work to be done. On any given day, in the United States, around one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. North America, especially the United States and Canada, has made significant progress toward the collective goal of abolishing these HAIs, and as a result, healthcare in this region has become safer now than it was even 10 years ago. Building upon this success and continuing toward the elimination of hospital-acquired infections is critical and this has contributed to the largest market share of North America.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Hospital Stay Due to Chronic Diseases and Surgeries

4.2.2 Rise in the Incidences of Different Types of Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.3 Innovative technologies implemented in devices that control infection

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Hospital Acquired Infection

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Sterilants

5.1.1.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.2 Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.3 Radiation Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.4 Other Sterilants

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 Indication

5.2.1 Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

5.2.2 Bloodstream Infections

5.2.3 Surgical Site Infections

5.2.4 Gastrointestinal Infections

5.2.5 Urinary Tract Infections

5.2.6 Other Indications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Intensive Care Units

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Belimed AG

6.1.4 Biomerieux Sa

6.1.5 Cantel Medical

6.1.6 Ethicon

6.1.7 Getinge Group

6.1.8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.9 Sterigenics International LLC

6.1.10 Steris Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

