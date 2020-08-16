High-throughput Screening Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “High-throughput Screening Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global High-throughput Screening market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide High-throughput Screening market is provided in detail in the report.

The high-throughput screening market has been segmented by technology, applications, products and services, end user, and geography. By technology, the market is divided into an ultra-high-throughput screening, cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, and label-free technology. By application, the market has been subdivided into target identification, primary screening, and toxicology. By products and services, the market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits, and services. By end user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, academia and research institutes, and contract research organizations.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Represent the Largest End Users of High-throughput Screening Modalities.

In order to gain sustainable competitive advantage, most of the large and small biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel molecules for the treatment of several chronic conditions. The need for rapid and precise screening of several target molecules, during drug discovery and development phases, has led to the adoption of automated high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemical and biomarker libraries generated during the research processes. Since an automated HTS system can test 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day, and uHTS can test more than 100,000 compounds per day, their adoption for drug discovery and development process has resulted in the market expansion.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global high-throughput screening market, owing to the high adoption rate of HTS in the United States. The growth of the US high-throughput screening market can be attributed to the significant advances in combinatorial chemistry and the field of genomics. In addition, huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, have further helped in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the end users of this market have witnessed increasing numbers of leads, clinical candidates, and marketed drugs arising from high-throughput screening.

Detailed TOC of High-throughput Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Open Access to High-throughput Screening Laboratories

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in HTS

4.2.3 Increasing Usage in Universities and Research Centers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment

4.3.2 Need for Extensive Automation Techniques

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Ultra-high-throughput Screening

5.1.2 Cell-based Assays

5.1.3 Lab-on-a-chip

5.1.4 Label-free Technology

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Target Identification

5.2.2 Primary Screening

5.2.3 Toxicology

5.3 By Products and Services

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents and Kits

5.3.3 Services

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

5.4.2 Academia and Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Axxam SpA

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Tecan Group Ltd

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

