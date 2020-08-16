Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market is provided in detail in the report.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244111

Key Market Trends:

Electric Insulation to Drive the Market Growth

– Hexagonal boron nitride has excellent electrical resistant properties, even in high-temperature conditions, and maintains its lubricating capability.

– The product has the same type of layer structure as graphite, and provides a very good lubrication/mold-release characteristic.

– While graphite is highly active, easily reacts with metals/oxides, and has electrical conductivity, hexagonal boron nitride has electrical insulation, as well as chemical/thermal stability, and is stable up to approximately 3000°C in an inert atmosphere.

– Hexagonal boron nitride is used as an electrical insulator in electronics as a substrate for semiconductors, microwave, transparent windows, seals, electrodes, and catalyst in fuel cell and batteries. It is used as a filler for insulation and heat radiation material.

– According to the Mordor Intelligence study, electrical insulation application is the highest growing segment, due to the increasing demand for insulating materials from the industries involved in high power electronic operations.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The rising demand from countries, such as China, India, Japan, etc. For instance, the increasing oil and gas sector and nuclear industry applications in the country have increased the potential market for industrial lubricants, which, in turn, is expected to provide a bright outlook for HBN in the coming years, owing to better high-temperature properties that can be used for sintering applications. China is the world’s largest electronics production base, and offers a tough competition to existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future. The demand for glass is expected to increase in the infrastructure, real-estate, and automotive sectors, thereby giving a boost to the demand for hexagonal boron nitride in the country. Thus, with the growth in various end-user industries in the country, the demand for coatings, composites, semiconductors, industrial lubricants, and thermal spray materials is increasing, which, in turn, is estimated to increase the consumption of hexagonal boron nitride over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244111

Detailed TOC of Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Hexagonal Boron Nitride from High Temperature Paints and Coatings

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Tubes

5.1.2 Rods

5.1.3 Powder

5.1.4 Gaskets

5.1.5 Plates and Sheets

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Coatings/Mold Release/Spray

5.2.2 Electrical Insulation

5.2.3 Composites

5.2.4 Industrial Lubricants

5.2.5 Thermal Spray

5.2.6 Personal Care (including Cosmetics)

5.2.7 Other Applications (including Dental Cements)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 Denka Company Limit

6.4.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

6.4.5 Höganäs AB

6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.7 Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd

6.4.8 UK Abrasives

6.4.9 Saint-Gobain

6.4.10 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.11 GrollTex Inc.

6.4.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

6.4.13 Zibo Sinyo Nitride Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.14 ZYP Coatings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Personal Care Sector, owing to the Requirements in Skincare Products

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Size and Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Wiper Dispenser Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Packaging Printing Inks Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Orchard Tractor Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Industrial Power Generation Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry