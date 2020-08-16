Healthcare BPO Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Healthcare BPO Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Healthcare BPO market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Healthcare BPO market is provided in detail in the report.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a process that enables healthcare providers to select the most suited third-party vendors for specific business processes. This allows hospitals and medical professionals to spend their valuable time on patient care, over other mundane jobs in the office.

Key Market Trends:

Revenue Cycle Management is Expected to Grow Faster in the Product Services Segment

The growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is attributed to an increase in government initiatives, to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing revenue loss due to billing errors, and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR. Most hospitals are presently dependent on third-party providers for denial management service, as they lack the expert knowledge and time to manage the reimbursement process. Most common billing errors include failure to verify insurance, filing an incomplete claim, coding errors, lack of specificity, and missing filing deadlines. Most of the care providers are presently addressing the challenge, by working with third-party medical billing professionals who are expert in the overall revenue cycle management. Hence, it can be concluded that the revenue loss to hospitals, due to billing errors, can be prevented by specialty revenue cycle management service providers. Thereby, this factor is expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for healthcare BPO and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records. There are some of the factors driving the growth of the market, in the region.

Detailed TOC of Healthcare BPO Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of Nearshore Outsourcing Destinations and Access to Technology

4.2.2 Rapid Increase in Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO)

4.2.3 Implementation of PPACA Compelled Healthcare Player to Move toward Outsourcing

4.2.4 Fewer Errors in Several Non-critical Functions, like Finance and Accounting, Customer Care Services, etc.

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Regulations

4.3.2 Hidden Costs of Outsourcing

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Payer Service

5.1.1 Human Resource Management

5.1.2 Claims Management

5.1.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

5.1.4 Operational/Administrative Management

5.1.5 Care Management

5.1.6 Provider Management

5.1.7 Other Payer Services

5.2 By Provider Service

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

5.2.2 Patient Care Service

5.2.3 Revenue Cycle Management

5.3 By Pharmaceutical Service

5.3.1 Research and Development

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Non-clinical Service

5.3.3.1 Supply Chain Management and Logistics

5.3.3.2 Sales and Marketing Services

5.3.3.3 Other Non-clinical Services

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture

6.1.2 Eli Global

6.1.3 Gebbs

6.1.4 Genpact

6.1.5 IBM

6.1.6 Parexel

6.1.7 IQVIA

6.1.8 Sutherland

6.1.9 Truven Health

6.1.10 United Health Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

