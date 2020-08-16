Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Report- Size, Share, Applications, Growth Insight, Trends, Services | Amazon, Arista Networks, Cisco
The research reports on Big Data in Oil and Gas Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Big Data in Oil and Gas Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Big Data in Oil and Gas Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Amazon
Arista Networks
Cisco
Cloudera
Hortonworks
HP Enterprise
IBM
Intel
Juniper Networks
Micron
MicroStrategy
and more…
Data management is a very complex process, particularly given that much of an oil companys upstream data is created on remote assets and often stored in disparate, disconnected infrastructure. Moreover, there is a paucity of data scientists with a working knowledge of the oil and gas industry. Big data in the oil and gas industry will experience incremental growth once it overcomes these barriers. The growth will be further accelerated by concerns, such as falling profit and future uncertainty from renewables.
Scope of this Report-
– Overview of the emergence of big data as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations
– Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for big data across the oil and gas value chain
– A brief overview of the major application areas for big data in the oil and gas industry
– Analysis of the big data applications along with its trends across different industry verticals
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Understand the importance of adopting big data in oil and gas operations
– Identify the key applications and trends for the big data theme
– A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of big data in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and technology providers based on their exposure to big data theme
Table of Contents in this Report-
IMPACT OF BIG DATA ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY 4
Case studies 7
PLAYERS 9
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 10
TRENDS 12
Oil and gas trends 12
Data trends 13
Technology trends 15
Data center trends 18
Macroeconomic trends 19
Regulatory trends 19
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 20
Mergers and acquisitions 23
Timeline 25
VALUE CHAIN 26
Big data generation 26
Big data management 26
Data governance and security 27
Business intelligence 27
Data analysis 27
Data storage 28
Data processing 28
Data aggregation 29
Data integration 29
Big data product development 29
Big data consumption 29
COMPANIES 30
Oil and gas companies 30
Technology companies 32
SECTOR SCORECARDS 38
IT services sector scorecard 38
Whos who 38
Thematic screen 39
Valuation screen 40
Risk screen 41
Application software sector scorecard 42
Whos who 42
Thematic screen 43
Valuation screen 44
Risk screen 45
GLOSSARY 46
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 49