Pregnancy Products Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2026 COVID-19

Global Pregnancy Products Market was valued US$ 22.39 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44% during a forecast period.

The global pregnancy products market is segmented into product type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global pregnancy products market is classified into stretch mark minimizer, body restructuring gel, toning & firming lotion, itching prevention cream, nipple protection cream, breast cream, stressed leg product, and others.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11119

On the basics of product type, stretchmark minimizers emerged as the largest segment in the global market due to high usage of stretchmark minimizers as a preventive measure is one of the key factors contributing to the segment’s dominance. Increasing awareness regarding pregnancy care over the forecast period is anticipated to propel market growth.

The breast cream segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate in the pregnancy care products market owing to rising concerns of breast health during pregnancy and during lactation period. A woman undergoes several physiological changes during pregnancy, including change in breast size, especially during the first trimester. Proper breast care is strongly advised during gestation period to ensure proper feeding after delivery. Improper care may lead to problems such as elasticity, sagging, and flattening of breasts.

Breast creams intended for use during pregnancy contain omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which help retain skin and hydrate, elasticize, and strengthen breasts. These benefits, along with increasing awareness among pregnant women, are likely to up the adoption of breast creams.

The major driving factor of global pregnancy products market are rising disposable income, rise in birth rate reflecting high level of pregnancy, growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products, well-developed distribution channel such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of pregnancy products market.

Side effects associated with pregnancy products, and lack of awareness and unavailability of pregnancy products in low-income countries are hindering the global pregnancy products market growth.

Based on region, North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong marketing activities.

The top players in global pregnancy products market are Clarins Group, Expanscience Laboratories, Inc. , Mama Mio US Inc. (Mio), Noodle & Boo, Novena Maternity, Nine Naturals, LLC, Motherlove Herbal Company, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oral, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Este Lauder.

Scope of Global Pregnancy Products Market:

Global Pregnancy Products Market, by Product Type:

• Stretch Mark Minimizer

• Body Restructuring Gel

• Toning & Firming Lotion

• Itching Prevention Cream

• Nipple Protection Cream

• Breast Cream

• Stressed Leg Product

• Others

Global Pregnancy Products Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Pregnancy Products Market:

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11119

• Clarins Group

• Expanscience Laboratories, Inc.

• Mama Mio US Inc. (Mio)

• Noodle & Boo

• Novena Maternity

• Nine Naturals, LLC

• Motherlove Herbal Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• L’Oral

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Este Lauder