Dried Fruit Ingredient Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period COVID-19

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market was valued US$ 12.3Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.9Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.85%.

Dried Fruit Ingredient Market is segmented into by Type, by Form, by nature & by Region. Dried fruit types are divided into Raisins, Tropical & Exotic Fruits, and Berries. Dried fruits form are classified into Slices & granulates, Powder, Whole dried fruits. By nature, market is splits into Organic and Conventional. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Dried fruit is a processed fruit in which most of the water is removed from the fruit way of the natural process of drying dryness. Fruits are the major source of nutrition. Fresh fruits having short lifespan have added restraint to its substitute market of dried fruits. Furthermore, growing health awareness among consumers have a positive impact on the dried fruit market. Rising the use of dry fruits and nuts in chocolates and dairy products is boosting the demand for dry fruits. Increasing middle-class population towards healthy diets is bolstering the dry fruits market mainly in developing economies. Identification of pesticides and toxins in dry fruits and its products is limiting the adopting rate dry fruits. Additionally, the side effects of excessive intake of dry fruits such as weight gain, constipation and bloating are disrupting the market of dry fruits.

Based on the type, Raisins i.e. Dried Grapes is dominating the market. Raisins are further included Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Raisin Mix and seedless. Grapes contain natural sugar that is inherently healthier. Increasing health concerns among consumers are surely making them look for sugar alternatives.

On the basis of Nature, the market is dominating organic dried fruits. Organic dried fruits are naturally good for health. Organic Dried Fruits are a convenient healthy snack that can be enjoyed any time during the day, and may be added to cereal, granola, oatmeal and are also delicious when added to salads, bread, muffins, and desserts Based on form, people can use whole dried fruits for the garnishing the dishes. A powder is also mostly used for the flavor.

In terms of region, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market booth in terms of value and volume in 2018. In Asia Pacific region, India dominated the dried fruit market owing to the festival and gifting culture in India. Asia-Pacific is projected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2026 end.

Key players operated in dry fruits market are Del Monte, Dole, Lion Raisins Inc., California Dried Fruit Inc., Jab Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, Bergin Fruit Company Inc., Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc., Kiantama, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Traina Dried Fruit Inc., Greek Dried Fruits S.A., Montagu Dried Fruit and Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Sun Valley Raisins Inc. A California Corporation, Raisin Champion International, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc., Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd. and Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd.

The Scope of the Report for Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market, by Type

Raisins

Tropical & Exotic Fruits

Berries

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market, by Form

Slices & Granulates

Powder

Whole dried fruits

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Key Players Analysed in the Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market

Del Monte

Dole

Lion Raisins Inc.

California Dried Fruit Inc.

Jab Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd

Bergin Fruit Company Inc.

Vkc Nuts Private Limited

Viva Bella Orchards Inc.

Kiantama

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Sunshine Raisin Corporation

Traina Dried Fruit Inc.

Greek Dried Fruits S.A.

Montagu Dried Fruit and Nuts (Pty) Ltd

Sun Valley Raisins Inc.

A California Corporation

Raisin Champion International

Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A.

Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc.

Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd.

Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd.