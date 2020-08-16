Fermenters Market to Register Substantial Expansion by COVID-19 2026

Global Fermenters Market was valued US$1.8 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$2.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.6 % during a forecast.

Global fermenter market is segmented by application by the process and by region. Based on process fermenter market is segmented into single use and multiple uses. Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and others are application segments of fermenter market. Geographically fermenter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growth of the distillery and bioethanol industry and rise in awareness among customers regarding bio-based Process s and ecological concerns drive growth and development of fermentation Process s market. Increase in demand for antibiotics & steroids and rise in use of fermentation Process s as raw material in textile, leather, plastic, chemical, and rubber industries further stimulate market growth. Fermentation Process s are utilized in the Procession of bio-based Process s. Stringent government regulations enacted by key regulatory authorities in developed economies are anticipated to increase the demand for fermentation Process s during the forecast. However, irregular supply of raw materials, such as nutrients & microorganisms utilized in Procession of fermentation Process s, stringent regulations, and high manufacturing cost limit the market growth.

The single-use bioreactor is gaining more popularity than multiple-use bioreactors as the former ones offer benefits such as lower capital expenditure, smaller footprint, quick assembly, and reduction in the risk of cross contamination. The multiple-use fermenter is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. The well-established segment will continue to lead the global market and grow at a promising pace, albeit at a lower growth rate as compared to the segment of single-use bioreactors.

Food and beverages application segment of fermenter market. Fermentation is one of the most preferred methods of food preservation owing to the health benefits offered by this process. Fermented beverages such as mead, kvass, water kefir, dairy kefir, and kombucha are fermented and preserved by the fermentation process.

North America is the leading region, due to increasing in popularity of food and pharmaceutical Process produced by use of fermentation Process s. Regulations framed by agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission, categorically promote green chemistry, a growth of which is supported by utilization of fermentation Process s. Diversified demand for fermentation Process s in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, technological innovation, and rise in the number of applications are anticipated to provide opportunities for market expansion.

Scope of the Global Fermenter Market

Global Fermenter Market, by Applications Type:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Other

Global Fermenter Market, by Process Type:

Single Use

Multiple Use

Global Fermenter Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players Analyzed in the Global Fermenter Market:

Eppendorf

INFORS

Sartorius AG

New Brunswick

Solaris

Biotron

Diachrom

Wenzhou KOSUN

Jiangsu Prettech

JHEN TEN

Zhejiang DAFO

Guangzhou Jinzong

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

ZETA Holding GmbH

GE Healthcare

PIERRE GUERIN TECHNOLOGIES

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Merck KGaA