China, Japan, And South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Overview and Product Scope COVID-19 2026

The China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market was valued at $481.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $919.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. Cleanroom disposable gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. They find their application in procedures such as examination, diagnosis, and surgeries.

The major factors that drive the growth of the China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market include rise in concern for safety and hygiene among healthcare professionals and introduction of novel manufacturing technologies for fabricating medical gloves temperature resistant, rupture resistant, and control latex-associated infections.

The China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market is segmented into material, end user, and country.

Depending on type, the market is divided into natural rubber/latex gloves, vinyl gloves, nitrile gloves, polyethylene/neoprene gloves, and others. By end user, it is categorized into aerospace industry, disk drives industry, flat panels industry, food industry, biotechnology, medical devices industry, pharmaceuticals industry, electronics & semiconductors industry, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

ü The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

ü The market size is provided in terms of value and volume.

ü The market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

ü Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the cleanroom disposable gloves industry for strategy building.

ü Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

ü The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Material

§ Natural Rubber

§ Vinyl

§ Nitrile

§ Neoprene

§ Others

• By End User

§ Aerospace Industry

§ Disk Drives Industry

§ Flat Panels Industry

§ Food Industry

§ Biotechnology

§ Medical Devices Industry

§ Pharmaceuticals Industry

§ Electronic & Semiconductors Industry

§ Others

• By Country

§ China

§ Japan

§ South Korea

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Asiatic Fiber Corp

• Ansell Ltd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Jiangxi Haorui Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Neo Yuandong Medical Equipments Limited

• Riverstone Holdings ltd.

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Carda Group

• Valutek

• UG Healthcare Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Professional

• Sunmax Group

• Sempermed.

The other players in the value chain include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd