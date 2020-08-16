Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices MarketAesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market know industry Progresses for Huge Profits by 2026 COVID-19

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market was valued at $3962.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9534.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are widely being used for several cosmetic and medical applications including skin treatments and body defects. These devices offer minimally invasive treatments. They help in reduction of wrinkles & ageing skin and are used by people across the globe, who wish to rejuvenate their looks. There are many technical procedures employed for the rectification of the aesthetic treatment process. The aesthetic devices available are fully automated, for instance, Sciton uses optical coherence tomography to pre-look at the skin from inside out. .

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13327

The major factors that drive the market growth include approvals of these devices by FDA for medical treatments and technological advancements in these devices. In addition, increase in demand for minimal invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures, lower cost of these procedures compared to surgeries, and fast pace of procedures contribute to the market growth.

However, social stigmas and lack of appropriate reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable incomes and the budding trend of body altering in developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented on the basis product, technology, application, and end user. By product, it is divided into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. By technology, it is segmented into laser-based technology, light-based technology, and energy-based technology. By application, it is classified into hair removal, scar removal and skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, and cosmetic surgery centers & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

ü The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

ü It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

ü Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

ü Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

• Laser-Based Technology

o Light-Based Technology

o Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology

• Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology

o Energy-Based Technology

o UV technology

o Infrared technology

o Radiofrequency technology

o Low temperature-based technology

o Suction-based technology

By Product Type

• Laser resurfacing devices

• Body contouring devices

• Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

By Application

• Hair removal

• Scar removal/skin resurfacing

• Skin rejuvenation

• Skin tightening

• Others

By End-users

• Multi-specialty Centers

• Stand-alone Centers

• Cosmetic Surgery Centers/Clinics

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Middle East

o Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Energist Medical Group, Fotona, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Lutronic, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., and Sciton, Inc.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13327

• Allergan plc

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Candela Medical

• Hologic, Inc.

• Energist Medical Group

• Fotona, Inc.

• Lumenis, Ltd.

• Lutronic, Inc

• Sisram Medical Ltd.

• Sciton, Inc.