Glycinates Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2020-2027

Glycinates market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in demand for glycinates from supplements & preventative health care sectors, as well as the growth of the personal care & safety industries is expected to be the major factors affecting the market during the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Glycinates Market, By Type (Magnesium Glycinate, Zinc Glycinate, Calcium Glycinate, Copper Glycinate, Manganese Glycinate, Sodium Glycinate, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care Products, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The increasing shortage of minerals among the population especially in developing countries such as Brazil and the growing demand for minerals consumed in dietary supplements are some of the driving forces behind market growth. On the other hand, high R&D prices and lack of awareness of some of the factors hampers the market growth. Increasing demand for glycinates in developing countries is one of the new market opportunities.

Whereas, the latest innovations and key events in the industry was the major challenge for the glycinates market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Glycinates Market Scope and Market Size

Glycinates market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the glycinates market is segmented into magnesium glycinate, zinc glycinate, calcium glycinate, copper glycinate, manganese glycinate, sodium glycinate, and others.

On the basis of form, the glycinates market is segmented into dry, and liquid.

On the basis of application, the glycinates market is segmented into pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, personal care products, and others.

Asia-Pacific dominates the glycinates market due to the rise in per-capita income and population in countries such as India and China in the forecast of period 2020 to 2027. It is the leading market for glycinates, followed by Europe. Increasing use of glycinates in cosmetics products has increased its demand in Europe and North America region.

The countries covered in the glycinates market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The major players covered in the glycinates market report are AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Albion Laboratories, Inc., Aliphos (Ecophos Group), BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dunstan Nutrition, H. Wilhelm Schaumann GmbH, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong chemical co.,ltd, Solvay S.A. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

