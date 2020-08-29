Bottled Water Packaging Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market By Materials (Plastics, Glass), Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water), Applications (Municipal, Industrial), Pack Size (331ml- 500ml, 501ml- 1000ml, 1001ml- 1500ml, Above 1500ml), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Packaging in the bottles makes sure that the water should remain pure and should be microbiologically safe which make them safe to drink. Bottled water is usually packed in plastic or glass water bottles and there sizes vary from small serving bottles to large carboys. Artesian water, fluoridated, mineral water, sparkling water, spring water, well water etc. are some of the bottled water. These days all the packaging used by the manufacturers is recyclable and are safe.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing awareness among consumers about consuming pure water is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of the safe water is driving the market.

Bottled water is easy to carry while travelling which is also increasing its demands amongst the consumers.

Market Restraints:

Improper disposal of the bottles due to which strict regulations are by the government which is the major factor restraining the growth.

Rising awareness, concerns and benefits of consuming safe water.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Fiji Water has introduced their new bottle which has flip- top sports cap. The main aim is to increase its demand among the health- conscious consumers.

In September 2016, Bisleri International Pt. Ltd., introduced their new Rockstar bottles. It is 300ml bottle and the company aim is to provide the consumer handy packaged drinking water that look good as well. It is inexpensive and quick thirst quencher which can be carried easily.

Global bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bottled water packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bottled water packaging market are Amcor Limited, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Grief, Silgan Holdings Inc., ExoPackaging, American Pacific, Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging, Inc., AJE, CG Roxane, LLC., FONTI DI VINADIO, DANONE, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Bisleri.

