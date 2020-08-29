Global Vascular Patches Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC (California) received U.S. FDA aaproval to its product Duravess Bovine Pericardial Vascular Patch which is designed for dependable vessel repair.

In February 2012, Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.) had an agreement in which LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Purchase certain specific rights to Neovasc’s biological vascular surgical patch product technology on an accelerated basis price of USD 4.6 million.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the vascular diseases among the population

Increasing adoption of the vascular patches in the surgeries

Growth rate of the vascular surgeries

Lack of skilled professionals

Cases of product failures

Market Segmentation:

The global vascular patches market is segmented based on Material, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into biologic and synthetic. Whereas from these biologics are expected to grow in coming year due to ease of application, blood tight, stability and biocompatible.

Based on application, the market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy, open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms and vascular bypass surgery.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

