Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Propylene Glycol (PG) Market

Propylene Glycol (PG) market

This report studies the Propylene Glycol (PG) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Propylene Glycol (PG) industry.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users.

Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Segmentation:

In market segmentation by types of Propylene Glycol (PG), the report covers-

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade In market segmentation by applications of the Propylene Glycol (PG), the report covers the following uses-

UPR

PPG

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Others Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

DowDuPont

Asahi

Huntsman

Polioles

Lyondell Basell Industries

ADM

Oelon

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical

BASF

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Daze Group

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

ADEKA

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Shell

Tongling Jintai Chemical

SKC