IMSI Catcher Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

IMSI Catcher Market Segmentation:

In market segmentation by types of IMSI Catcher, the report covers-

Handheld

Backpack

Vehicular

Others

By type?handheld is the most commonly used type

with about 49.52% market share in 2018. In market segmentation by applications of the IMSI Catcher, the report covers the following uses-

Intelligence Organization

Government Structure

Others

Demand from the government structure accounts for the largest market share

being 63.79% in 2018. Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

L3 Harris (StingRay)

The Spy Phone

Septier

Proximus LLC

PKI Electronic

Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd

NovoQuad

Phantom Technologies Ltd

Redeye

Comstrac

Helios Technologies

4Intelligence

Rayfond Technology