Global Market Study on Non-life Insurance – Rising Preference to Foster Adoption

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “COVID-19 Impact on Non-life Insurance Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021”.

The Non-life Insurance Market comprehensively describes the market and prognosticates it to depict a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years. The report offers in-depth analysis of current and future Non-life Insurance Market outlook across the globe. The report is projected to help readers with the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Along with this, the compilation is intended to help readers with the thorough analysis of recent trend, competitive landscape of the global Non-life Insurance Market during the forecast period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Allstate, Swiss RE, Prudential Financial, Travelers, AIA, Aflac, Legal and General, etc. .

The making of the report involved an extensive research phase both primary and secondary. Further the report showcases recent developments, tenders and contracts of Non-life Insurance by key regions. Secondary research sources include proprietary databases, annual reports, financials, and SEC filings. Analysts also reached out industry experts and opinion leaders for their viewpoint on the growth of the global Non-life Insurance market in the forecast period.

Scope of Non-life Insurance Market: The global Non-life Insurance market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.This Non-life Insurance market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry Overview of Non-life Insurance. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Non-life Insurance market. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis. Major Manufacturers Analysis of Non-life Insurance. Development Trend of Analysis of Non-life Insurance Market. Non-life Insurance Overall Market Overview. Non-life Insurance Regional Market Analysis. Consumers Analysis of Non-life Insurance. Non-life Insurance Marketing Type Analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Non-life Insurance market share and growth rate of Non-life Insurance for each application, including-

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Non-life Insurance market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Motor Insurance

Travel Insurance:

Home Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Other

Non-life Insurance Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Non-life Insurance Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Non-life Insurance market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Non-life Insurance Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Non-life Insurance Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Non-life Insurance Market structure and competition analysis.



