Aircraft Battery Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Battery Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Aircraft Battery market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Aircraft Battery market is provided in detail in the report.

Aircraft Battery Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Batteries convert chemical energy directly into electrical energy. All aircraft that are currently operational incorporate an electrical system. The primary electrical system includes one or more batteries. Batteries are used during preflight to power up the electrical system and to start the auxiliary power unit.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245718

Key Market Trends:

Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace Due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept

The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system. Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.

Asia-Pacific Region Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Aircraft Battery Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245718

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Battery Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Lead Acid Battery

5.1.2 Nickel Cadmium Battery

5.1.3 Lithium-ion Battery

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Civil Aviation

5.2.2 Military Aviation

5.2.3 UAV

5.3 Supplier

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Switzerland

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Qatar

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tesla Industries Inc.

6.4.2 Concorde Battery Corporation

6.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation

6.4.4 Kokam Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.6 True Blue Power

6.4.7 Saft Groupe SA

6.4.8 Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Meggitt PLC

6.4.10 EnerSys

6.4.11 EaglePitcher Technologies LLC

6.4.12 HBL Power Systems Ltd*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Activated Carbon Mask Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Laboratory Automated Incubators Market 2020: Top Key Players Analysis | COVID-19 Analysis on Global Growth Rate, Industry Share by Regions, Competitors Analysis, Industry Trends Forecast to 2022

Parenteral Nutrition Products Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Visual Chart Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Market 2020: Top Key Players Analysis | COVID-19 Analysis on Global Growth Rate, Industry Share by Regions, Competitors Analysis, Industry Trends Forecast to 2022

End-Effector Gripper System Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026