Aesthetic Threads Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Aesthetic threads are medical sutures that are injected using a needle underneath the skin, to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Suspension threads are one variety of long cosmetic threads that have cones or barbs, which pull backward on sagging skin, when injected with a needle into the target area on the face. Rejuvenation threads are another variety that have less of a lifting mechanism, but stimulate natural collagen production, when injected underneath the skin.

Suspension Thread Segment is expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Suspension thread is a minimally invasive surgical technique for facial rejuvenation, with lower risk of complications, low procedural and recovery time, and efficiency in correcting ptosis and aging characteristics. These advantages have led many specialists to adopt suspension threads over other aesthetic surgeries. Suspension thread techniques, together with traditional rhytidectomy incisions, are generally used to achieve better facial rejuvenation results.

The Aptos subdermal suspension threads, evolved from the concept of skin and fascia, adhere to the barbed suture; thus, creating elevation. It was developed by Marlen and George Sulamanidze in Russia. Concomitantly, the barbed suture or Contour Thread, developed by Dr. Greg Ruff at Duke University and in the United States, is now FDA approved and is used as a similar unidirectional barbed suspension thread. Thus, the rising demand for anti-aging treatments and the lesser number of complications associated with suspension threads are driving the market growth for suspension threads.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall aesthetic threads Market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the same. In early 2015, Sinclair Pharma received an FDA approval for its Silhouette Instalift suspension thread brand. The FDA has also approved the Silhouette Soft Lift (thread lift) procedure in the United States, which helps to drive the market in the country. Only a few years old, thread lift is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures in the United States, and has received a lot of exposure for the past many years, which is likely to help grow the aesthetic thread market in the upcoming years. There are a wide variety of indications that cosmetic threads can target, and the potential patient pool for cosmetic threads is enormous. However, the aesthetic threads market is still to reach its full potential in North America, and is expected to grow at a robust growth rate during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Aesthetic Threads Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Aesthetic Threads Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Less Time-consuming Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatments

4.3.2 Uncertain Results

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Suspension Thread

5.1.2 Rejuvenating Thread

5.2 Indication Type

5.2.1 Face Lift

5.2.2 Skin Rejuvenation

5.2.3 Ptosis

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aptos International Ltd

6.1.2 Croma Pharma GmbH

6.1.3 Healux Corporation

6.1.4 Metro Korea Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Aesthetic Experts Lab

6.1.6 Sinclair Pharma

6.1.7 N-Finders Co. Ltd

6.1.8 River Aesthetics

6.1.9 1st SurgiConcept

6.1.10 Menarini Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

