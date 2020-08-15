Advanced Authentication Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Advanced Authentication Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Advanced Authentication market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Advanced Authentication market is provided in detail in the report.

Advanced Authentication Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Advanced authentication provides a central place for all authentication policies to be managed. This is important because organizations are usually forced to operate and maintain multiple infrastructures. Advanced authentication/two-factor authentication/multifactor authentication requires an additional separate factor or credential to complete the log-in or transaction process. <

Key Market Trends:

Biometrics to hold Major Share

Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.

This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.

The technology has found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.

India to Exhibit Highest Growth

India experienced a 68% rise in cybercrime registration from 2010-2016 and ranks 5th in the world regarding DNS hijacks. As a result, efforts are on from the government’s end and from the enterprises in combating the threat. With campaigns like the massive “Digital India Initiative,” the government is preparing itself to fight cybercrime with robust regulations, legal frameworks, and implementable laws. Government’s recent step toward money demonetization led to a revolutionary change in the Indian banking industry. As a result, 43.7 million Indian users now use mobile banking, which poses a potential opportunity for the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Advanced Authentication Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Advanced Authentication Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Number of Cloud Users And Datacentres

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches And Related Costs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Upgrade and Replacement Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Government Policies and Industry Regulations

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Technology Overview

5.2 Deployment Methods

5.3 Different Authentication Methods

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Authentication Methods

6.1.1 Smart Cards

6.1.2 Biometrics

6.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials

6.1.4 Tokens

6.1.5 User-based Public Key Infrastructure

6.1.6 Other Methods

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Banking/Financial Services

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Government

6.2.4 Defense

6.2.5 IT and Telecom

6.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Italy

6.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Australia

6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Argentina

6.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.3 South Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.2.2 Gemalto N.V

7.2.3 NEC Corp.

7.2.4 CA Technologies

7.2.5 Safran Identity and Security SAS

7.2.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

7.2.7 Lumidigm Inc.

7.2.8 Validsoft

7.2.9 Pistolstar

7.2.10 Securenvoy

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

