Activated Carbon Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Activated Carbon Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Activated Carbon market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Activated Carbon market is provided in detail in the report.

Activated Carbon Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Activated Carbon market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Application

Water treatment is the largest application of activated carbon. Most of the water treatment filters are made up of granular activated carbon.

It is used for the removal of organic-chemical substances and colorants and reduces trace substances, such as chemicals.

Activated carbon is used as a polishing step to remove dissolved organic and non-biodegradable compounds, following physical and biological pre-treatment processes to remove solids and biological oxygen demand.

Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. Usage of activated carbon for water purification purposes is also the most cost-efficient point-of-use (POU) water purification devices.

Water treatment applications have a high demand for industrial and water treatment in North America and Western Europe. Increase in industrial manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is another major driver for the increase in the activated carbon demand in this segment.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

China is the second largest consumer countries of activated carbon in the world after the United States. Activated carbon is used widely in water treatment, food and beverage, healthcare, automotive industries, and industrial processing.

China’s food and beverage industry is enormous and plays an important role in the country’s economy.

The food and beverage industry is expected to continue to grow because of the increasing middle class population with more purchase power, as well as growing attention on the food safety and quality.

Waste water treatment is mainly because of the coal, steel and iron industries which require fresh water for the day to day activities.

North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal based industries. Also, North China has less reserves of fresh water, therefore, increasing the demand for waste water technologies which in turn is providing opportunities for the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Activated Carbon Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Activated Carbon Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Conformance to Stringent Environmental Regulations in Water Treatment Applications in the United States

4.1.2 Augmenting Prominence for Air Pollution Control (Especially Mercury Removal)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Narrower Markets Due to Increased Costs of Some Grades of Activated Carbon

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes Like Silica Gel and Supersand

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policies

4.6 Trade Analysis (Import And Export Trends)

4.7 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbons (PAC)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbons (GAC)

5.1.3 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Gas Purification

5.2.2 Water Purification

5.2.3 Metal Extraction

5.2.4 Medicine

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Water Treatment

5.3.2 Food and Beverage

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 US

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 UK

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.5 Carbon Activated Corporation

6.4.6 CPL CARBON LINK

6.4.7 Donau Chemie Ag

6.4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.9 HAYCARB PVT. LTD

6.4.10 Ingevity

6.4.11 Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)

6.4.12 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Kureha Corporation

6.4.14 Oxbow Activated Carbon

6.4.15 Prominent Systems Inc.

6.4.16 SILCARBON AKTIVKOHLE GMBH

6.4.17 Veolia Water Technologies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand From Food & Beverage Industry

7.2 Increasing Investment And New Mining Projects In Africa

