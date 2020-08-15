Activated Carbon Fiber Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Activated Carbon Fiber Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Activated Carbon Fiber market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Activated Carbon Fiber market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Activated Carbon Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Protective Clothing Industry

Various adsorbent materials are used in the production of chemical protective clothing, including activated carbon powder, sphere or fabric. It is also used in other industries, such as firefighting, mining, medical, construction, etc., as well as other manufacturing industries.

In the production of chemical protective suits, these adsorbent materials are bonded on base fabrics using a polymeric adhesive, followed by another layer of nonwoven fabrics, using adhesive or hot melt techniques. Furthermore, fabrication of chemical protective suits are carried out to produce a complete individual protective suit. However, powder-activated carbon or charcoal-based chemical protective suits are not compatible for laundry, due to which, a suit cannot be reused. The activated carbon spheres (ACS)-based chemical protective suits can be used, even after multiple laundries. However, it has certain limitations.

ACF-based chemical protective suits are comfortable, light in weight, and they sustain even after multiple laundries and address the limits of ACS-based suits. Owing to these factors, the demand for ACF has been increasing in the protective clothing industry. The healthcare industry has been witnessing a strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions, with new investments coming in for the development of the industry. With this, the demand for protective clothing for medical application is expected to increase in the coming years.

With an increase in the number of soldiers every year and the need to provide protective suits for them, a further demand for protective clothing is witnessed by the market.

All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States is the world’s largest economy in the world. GDP growth rate of the country is expected to slow down to 2.3% in year 2019 from 3% in 2018. According to CDC, almost 15% of the people in the country suffer with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The number of patients has been on rise since the past few years. This scenario, is turn, boosting the demand for activated carbon fiber in the dialysis applications. Furthermore, increasing developments in chemical industry in the country is, in turn, boosting the demand for activated carbon fiber. According to the EIA’s annual refinery capacity report, the United States’ operable atmospheric crude distillation capacity reached 18.6 million barrels per calendar day (b/cd), in January 2018, registering a decrease of 0.1%, as compared to the beginning of 2017. Another major industry driving the demand for activated carbon fiber is the chemical industry. For instance, the United States is the world’s third-largest producer of polypropylene. Furthermore, rising investments in the chemical industry in the country is likely to further boost the demand for activated carbon fibers.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Activated Carbon Fiber Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Activated Carbon Fiber Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns Related to Air and Water Pollution

4.1.2 Superior Properties of Activated Carbon Fiber

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Related to Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Synthetic

5.1.1.1 Pitch-based

5.1.1.2 PAN-based

5.1.1.3 Phenolic-based

5.1.1.4 Viscose-based

5.1.1.5 Other Synthetics

5.1.2 Natural

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Purification

5.2.2 Chemical Separation and Catalysis

5.2.3 Protective Clothing

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Super Capacitors

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Canada

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Anhui Jiahang Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Awa Paper & Technological Company Inc.

6.4.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Hangzhou Nature Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.6 HP Materials Solutions Inc.

6.4.7 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.10 OJSC

6.4.11 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.12 TOYOBO CO. LTD

6.4.13 UNITIKA LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Application in Protective Clothing

7.2 Growing Application in Natural Gas and Methane Storage

