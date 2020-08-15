Acrylate Monomers Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Acrylate Monomers Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Acrylate Monomers market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Acrylate Monomers market is provided in detail in the report.

Acrylate Monomers Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market

– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.

– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.

– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Acrylate Monomers Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Acrylate Monomers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of High Performance Formulation Paints

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Toxic Effects of Acrylate Monomers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Butylacrylate

5.1.2 Ethylacrylate

5.1.3 Ethylhexylacrylate

5.1.4 Methylacrylate

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Plastics

5.2.3 Adhesives

5.2.4 Printing Inks

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Lucite International

6.4.6 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

6.4.7 Labdhi Chemicals

6.4.8 KH Chemicals

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

6.4.10 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kuraray Co.,Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Number of Production Units in Saudi Arabia

