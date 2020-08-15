5G chipset Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “5G chipset Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 5G chipset market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 5G chipset market is provided in detail in the report.

5G chipsets enable 5G packet transmission on smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT devices, and increasingly, notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G mobile devices will combine familiar sub-6GHz bands with new MIMO antenna systems, as well as high-frequency millimeter-wave.(mmWave) bands with highly-focused beam-steering.

Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share

The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.

North America to Account for Largest Share

North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom’s USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

5G chipset Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of 5G chipset Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

4.3.2 Growing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections

4.3.3 Growing Demand For High-speed Wireless Broadband

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Hardware Cost Involved in the Terrestrial Network Densification

4.4.2 Fragmented Spectrum Allocation

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Chipset Type

5.1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

5.1.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

5.1.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

5.1.4 Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.2 By Operational Frequency

5.2.1 Sub-6 GHz

5.2.2 Between 26 and 39 GHz

5.2.3 Above 39 GHz

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Industrial Automation

5.3.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 MediaTek Inc.

6.1.3 Intel Corporation

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.6 Nokia Corporation

6.1.7 Broadcom Inc.

6.1.8 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

6.1.11 Anokiwave Inc.

6.1.12 Qorvo Inc.

6.1.13 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

6.1.14 Cavium Inc.

6.1.15 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.1.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.1.17 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.18 Analog Devices, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

