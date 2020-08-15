3D Motion Capture Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “3D Motion Capture Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 3D Motion Capture market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 3D Motion Capture market is provided in detail in the report.

3D Motion Capture Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

3D motion capture, sometimes referred to as mo-cap or mocap, for short, is the process of recording the movement of objects or people. It is used in military, entertainment, sports, medical applications, and for the validation of computer vision and robotics. In film-making and video game development, it refers to the process of recording actions of human actors and using that information to animate digital characters. When it includes face and fingers or captures subtle expressions, it is often referred to as performance capture. In many fields, motion capture is sometimes called motion tracking.

Key Market Trends:

Camera Hardware Type to Hold Significant Share

In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.

While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.

OptiTrack, one of the largest motion capture providers in the world, offers high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry, by providing high-speed tracking cameras, which are characterized by their preciseness and small set-up areas.

North America Region to Account for Largest Share

3D motion capture in the United States has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, the increasing the usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.

To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production’s needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

3D Motion Capture Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

