Vietnam Retail Sector Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Vietnam Retail Sector Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Vietnam Retail Sector market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Vietnam Retail Sector market is provided in detail in the report.

Vietnam Retail Sector Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Vietnamese retail industry includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Convenience Stores Market

In 2018, nearly 74.7% of the total market share went to retailing of products bought for use. Other sectors took up a share of the retail market, including accommodation, catering, and travel services.

The growth of modern trade (fast-moving consumer goods) has been greater than traditional retail, owing to broad factors, such as the growing economy, increasing urbanization, a younger population, and rising incomes.

Nearly 40% of the population of Vietnam is under 25 years of age, and their average income per capita has been growing at a rate of around 30% every couple of years.

This age bracket of consumers shows increasing confidence in spending patterns. In 2017, over 63% of Vietnam chose to use spare cash for savings, which was down from 76% in 2016. More consumers are spending on clothing, consumer electronics, vacations, and urban out-of-home entertainment.

The growing middle and affluent classes and the younger population value convenience and comfort. There is growth in the convenience store market, due to the expansion of companies, such as Circle K, which is expanding across Hanoi, and already has a strong foothold in Ho Chi Minh City.

The increasing presence of local players, such as Vinmart+, which has nearly 900 stores all over the country, and the recently introduced Bach Hoa Xanh by Mobile World, which plans to have about 1000 stores in Ho Chi Minh city, are helping expand the retail market of Vietnam.

The Food Retail Industry in Vietnam is Dominated by Traditional Retailers

Revenue in the food and beverage sector is expected to grow annually by 3.0% (2019-2024).

The food retail industry in Vietnam is dominated by traditional retailers. As of 2018, the traditional retailers accounted for 94% of the retail grocery sales, and the remaining 6% sales contributed to modern retail sales.

According to industry experts, modern retail sales are expected to reach 18% of the total food retail sales by 2024.

The highly-dominated food landscape of the country, with wet markets and small businesses, is witnessing tremendous growth in the concept of the modern retail trade, with a growing number of convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Traditional retailers, with lower rental and operational costs, have flexibility with packaging sizes and competitive prices. These traditional stores are ideal for purchasing small quantities at higher frequencies, so that fresh produce can be obtained.

With more than half of the young population, the consumption of food and beverages in the country is witnessing huge growth. Also, as of 2016, the annual growth of the country’s population was 1.1%, which indicated an increase in customers, as food is an essential item.

According to GSO, the sales of food and foodstuffs increased by 11.1%, in 2017.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Vietnam Retail Sector Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2 SCOPE OF STUDY

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

6.1.1 Food and Beverage and Tobacco Products

6.1.2 Personal Care and Household

6.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

6.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

6.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

6.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

6.1.7 Pharmaceuticals, Luxury Goods, and Other Products

7 INSIGHTS ON DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN RETAIL TRADE

7.1 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.3 Department Stores

7.4 E- commerce

7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Saigon Co.op.

8.2 Central Group

8.3 AEON

8.4 Vin Group

8.5 Lotte Mart

8.6 E-Mart

8.7 Auchan

8.8 Shop & Co.

8.9 Parkson

8.10 Big C

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

10 FUTURE OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

