Veterinary Services Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Veterinary services refer to all kinds of facilities, solutions, systems, and services targeted at animal health welfare, including hospitalization, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, nursing, medication, medical devices, specialist referral, alternative therapies, and behavioral therapies performed by a veterinarian.

Key Market Trends:

Companion Animal Segment by Animal Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The companion animal segment in the veterinary services market is believed to have the largest market size, and the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

In today’s era, small animal surgery is moving forward, taking advantage of the developments and achievements in human surgery. Cardiovascular operations, tracheal and urethral stenting, advances in surgical oncology, total hip replacement, developments in neurosurgery, and kidney transplantation in cats are among the new modalities. They can be used for small animal patients, in order to provide them advanced veterinary care and to improve their quality of life, as well as increase their life expectancy. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in US shelters, annually, has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.5 million currently. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

Increased adoption of companion animals as pets in developed regions and increasing awareness regarding pet health are expected to drive the veterinary services market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the veterinary services market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Besides, a rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases is identified as a significant driving factor for the market growth. Also, the rising awareness about animal health, favorable and advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, effective initiatives by the government, and rise in pet adoption are some of the other significant factors that are driving the growth of the North American veterinary services market.

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Services Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Diagnostic Tests and Imaging

5.1.3 Physical Health Monitoring

5.1.4 Other Services (Dental Care, Grooming, Vaccination, Counselling, etc.)

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Companion Animal

5.2.2 Farm Animal

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CVS Group PLC

6.1.2 Ethos Veterinary Health

6.1.3 Greencross Limited

6.1.4 Idexx laboratories

6.1.5 Mars Inc.

6.1.6 National Veterinary Care Ltd

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Pets at Home Group PLC

6.1.9 Animart LLC

6.1.10 Vetronic Services Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

