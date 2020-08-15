Veterinary Healthcare Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Veterinary Healthcare Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Veterinary Healthcare market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Veterinary Healthcare market is provided in detail in the report.

The market studied is segmented by product, animal type, and geography. By product type, the market studied is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics, both of which are further sub-segmented. The therapeutics segment includes vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, medical feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. The diagnostics segment is further segmented into immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, and other diagnostics. By animal type, the market studied is segmented into dogs and cats, horses, ruminants, swine, poultry, and other animals.

Key Market Trends:

The Significant Growth in the Demand for Vaccines may Boost the Growth of the Veterinary Healthcare Market Over the Forecast Period

In the developed markets, companion animals play an inevitable role in families, where they are essentially considered as family members than pets. In emerging markets, livestock animals are given high importance. Across different geographies, the importance of vaccine has risen significantly. The trend of a large number of families opting for pet insurance was observed across major consumer spending stores, globally. Apart from livestock, sheltered/housed animals represent a significant share of the animal population, who are at the great risk of exposure to vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. Vaccines for pets provide immunity against diseases, providing a protective barrier for humans from contacting diseases from their animals who are more likely to come into contact with wildlife. In several cases of food-producing animals, the industry and governments work closely to develop vaccines against the major outbreak of diseases in animals, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Some of the major challenges to the market include the unavailability of vaccines against several livestock vector-borne pathogens and strict regulatory approval processes for gaining market authorization. Funding for vaccine banks has become important over time. Over the forecast period, the necessity of vaccines and their development are expected to boost the growth of the veterinary healthcare market.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Market, Over the Forecast Period

Veterinary healthcare is an integral part of the US economy. It is among the most innovative industries in the United States, where it represents 2% of the total US pharmaceutical market. Mexico and Canada are among the largest export markets for meat and dairy products for the United States, each year. Apart from the economic benefits, the social benefits of the animals are far-reaching and highly recognized by several communities. As per the American Pet Products Association, the overall spending in the US pet market increased by 4.1% between 2016 and 2017, from USD 66.75 billion to USD 69.51 billion. Thus, with several factors aiding to develop a better environment, the North American region plays a vital role in the growth of veterinary healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Veterinary Healthcare Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Healthcare Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare

4.3.2 Increasing Initiatives by the Governments and Animal Welfare Associations of Different Countries

4.3.3 Increasing Productivity at the Risk of Emerging Zoonosis

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Funding in LMIC

4.4.2 Use of Counterfeit Medicines

4.4.3 Increasing Cost of Animal Testing and Veterinary Services

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.1.3 Anti-infectives

5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics

5.1.2 By Diagnostics

5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2.5 Other Diagnostics

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs and Cats

5.2.2 Horses

5.2.3 Ruminants

5.2.4 Swine

5.2.5 Poultry

5.2.6 Other Animals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 UK

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer Healthcare

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.3 Ceva Animal Health Inc.

6.1.4 Elanco

6.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Phibro Animal Health

6.1.8 Vetoquinol

6.1.9 Virbac

6.1.10 Zoetis Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

