Vaccine Adjuvants Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

As per the , an adjuvant is a pharmacological or immunological agent that helps in synergizing and directing the adaptive immune response to a vaccine agent. Adjuvants are basically compounds that improve the body’s immunogenic reaction against antigens. Therefore, adjuvants are majorly added to vaccines to augment their capability to persuade long-term protection and safety against any kind of infections. Vaccine adjuvants are in the method of advancement, and currently, MF59 and aluminum salts are the only adjuvants that are feasible for human usage.

Carbohydrates adjuvants is the segment under type that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

Carbohydrates are easily metabolized and generate very less toxic metabolites or long-lasting tissue deposits. Due to these advantageous reasons, their acceptance and adoption have increased since its introduction in the market. Carbohydrate adjuvants with other new types have an additional role of signaling the immune system. They boost the immune response and enhance immunogenicity.

There have also been several recent developments made in the treatment of hepatitis C virus using direct acting antivirals, which has helped researchers to shorten treatment durations and minimal side effects for patients infected with HCV. A large number of research potential and possibilities are expected over the forecast period, which may be useful for better treatment of infectious diseases and cancer treatment. Thus, the growth rate is expected to be high for this type of vaccine adjuvant.

Asia-Pacific holds the fastest growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth, due to the presence of a large population prone to various chronic and infectious diseases, such as HIV, influenza, hepatitis, and cancer. Therefore, the introduction of innovative vaccine adjuvants provides better solutions to patients at marginally lower costs. The market is growing at a significant rate, owing to the development of innovative and efficient products to meet the increasing demand from end users.

Detailed TOC of Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding Government Recommendations for Immunizations

4.2.2 Technological Innovations

4.2.3 Unmet Vaccine Market Needs for Certain Diseases

4.2.4 Increasing Use of Recombinant Subunit and Synthetic Vaccines

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of Adjuvants

4.3.2 High Toxicity Adjuvants

4.3.3 High R&D Cost of Developing a New Adjuvant

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Mineral Salt-based Adjuvant

5.1.2 Tensoactive Adjuvants

5.1.3 Adjuvant Emulsions

5.1.4 Liposome Adjuvants

5.1.5 Carbohydrate Adjuvants

5.1.6 Bacteria-derived Adjuvants

5.1.7 Organic Adjuvants

5.1.8 Virus-like Particles (VLP)

5.1.9 Other Types

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Active Immunostimulants

5.2.2 Carriers

5.2.3 Vehicle Adjuvants

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adjuvance

6.1.2 Adjuvatis

6.1.3 Brenntag AG

6.1.4 Chemtrade Logistics

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.6 Invivogen

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Novavax

6.1.9 Oz Biosciences

6.1.10 Seppic (Air Liquide)

6.1.11 Vaxliant

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

