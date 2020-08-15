Urology Devices Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Urology Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Urology Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Urology Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

Urology Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global urology devices market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied). It includes a detailed analysis of urological devices, consumables, and accessories, along with the areas in which they are being used and their end users.

Urological conditions include kidney stone disease (urolithiasis), incontinence in men and women, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH, noncancerous swelling of prostate occurring in men with increasing age, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction in men, etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999569

Key Market Trends:

Kidney Disease is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Disease Segment

In the disease segment of the urology devices market, kidney disease is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

The various kidney diseases include renal cyst, cystic kidney diseases, chronic kidney disease, hemolytic-uremic syndrome, and lupus nephrite, among others. Most of the kidney diseases lead to kidney failure, which requires early diagnosis for prompt treatment.

According to the statistics by the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015, it was estimated that chronic kidney diseases affected approximately 10% of the world’s population. However, most of this population remain undiagnosed in the early stages, eventually leading to death, worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, in 2010, chronic kidney disease ranked 18th as the cause for the total number of deaths, worldwide.

An increase in awareness, along with support from the government through reimbursement, and innovation in products, in order to develop low-cost and effective treatment, are some elements that are expected to drive the market, over the forecast period. The highest growth rate is seen in the Asia-Pacific countries that are contributed by India and China, due to the increasing patient pool, availability of local low-cost products, and rapid adoption of urology devices.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for urology devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is among the most untapped segments in the urology market, with several US-based companies working on upgrading their devices in this segment, either by collaboration or acquisition. Recently, in 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired NxThera and its RezÅ«m benign prostatic hyperplasia device. Additionally, several ventures partners, as well as other investors have funded significantly for minimally invasive devices for the treatment of urology diseases. For instance, Zenflow received USD 31.4 million funding, while UroCure, a medical device startup raised USD 2.5 million for urethral slings, in 2018. The technology was acquired by Endo International’s subsidiary, American Medical Systems Holdings.

Thus, over the forecast period, technological advancements, a high percentage of urology cases in hospitals, and increasing funding are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of the urology devices market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Urology Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999569

Detailed TOC of Urology Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Incidence of Urologic Conditions

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Urology Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Dialysis Devices

5.1.1.2 Endoscopes and Endovision Systems

5.1.1.3 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices

5.1.1.4 Robotic Systems

5.1.1.5 Peripheral Instruments

5.1.1.6 Urodynamic Systems

5.1.2 By Consumables and Accessories

5.1.2.1 Dialysis Consumables

5.1.2.2 Guidewires

5.1.2.3 Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, and Needle Holders

5.1.2.4 Retrieval Devices and Extractors

5.1.2.5 Catheters

5.1.2.6 Stents

5.1.2.7 Biopsy Devices

5.1.2.8 Tubes and Distal Attachments

5.1.2.9 Dilator Sets and Urethral Access Sheaths

5.1.2.10 Drainage Bags

5.1.2.11 Other Consumables and Accessories

5.2 By Disease

5.2.1 Kidney Diseases

5.2.2 Urological Cancer and BPH

5.2.3 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Dialysis Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 C. R. Bard Inc.

6.1.4 Cook Medical Incorporated

6.1.5 Dornier MedTech GmbH

6.1.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.7 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.8 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Olympus Corporation

6.1.11 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.13 Stryker Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size Expansion by Prominent Players, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Distillation Packings Market Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Size and Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Welding Controllers Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Reposable Trocars Market Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Size and Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026