United States Vertical Farming Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “United States Vertical Farming Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Vertical Farming market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Vertical Farming market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics

The United States is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North America, given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type

The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Vertical Farming Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Vertical Farming Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Growth Mechanism

5.1.1 Aeroponics

5.1.2 Hydroponics

5.1.3 Aquaponics

5.2 Structure

5.2.1 Building-Based Vertical Farms

5.2.2 Shipping Container Vertical Farms

5.3 Crop Type

5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.2 Herbs and Micro-greens

5.3.3 Flowers and Ornamentals

5.3.4 Other Crop Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Aero Farms

6.2.2 Freight Farms

6.2.3 Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

6.2.4 Green Spirit Farms

6.2.5 Plenty Unlimited Inc

6.2.6 Bowery Farming Inc.

6.2.7 Altius Farms

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

