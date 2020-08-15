United States LED Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “United States LED Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States LED market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States LED market is provided in detail in the report.

United States LED Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244377

Key Market Trends:

General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share

The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.

Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.

The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States LED Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244377

Detailed TOC of United States LED Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Use

5.1.1 Indoor

5.1.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.2 Commercial

5.1.1.3 Industrial

5.1.2 Outdoor

5.2 By Category Type

5.2.1 General Purpose

5.2.2 Integrated Fixture/Luminaire

5.2.3 Linear

5.2.4 Reflector

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Acuity Brands Inc.

6.2.2 Cree Inc.

6.2.3 GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)

6.2.4 Eaton Corporation

6.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated

6.2.6 Feit Electric Company Inc.

6.2.7 OSRAM Licht AG

6.2.8 Philips Lighting

6.2.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.2.10 Bridgelux Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Coriander Oil Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Rigid Endoscopes Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

Prosthetic Robot Arm Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

Night Vision Devices Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact

Residential Smoke Detector Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

﻿ Camera Technology Market 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024 | Says Industry Research.co