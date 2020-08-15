United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , in vitro diagnostics are the medical devices and consumables utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are basically used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions. These in vitro diagnostics products can be instruments, reagents, or any system used for the diagnosis of diseases.

Key Market Trends:

Cancer/Oncology is the Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Oncology is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to the rising number of cancer cases in the United States. There is also an increasing demand for self-care devices and POC diagnostics in the United States for the treatment of chronic diseases that is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The infectious disease segment also holds the largest market share, due to a high prevalence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Thus, with the increasing cases of infectious diseases, it is expected to contribute to the growth of the US in vitro diagnostics market.

Hospitals is the Largest Segment by End User that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

Hospitals hold the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals and the rising volumes of Class II and Class III IVD medical devices that are being readily used for diagnostic testing. The healthcare professionals present in hospitals mostly utilize in vitro diagnostics for disease detection and to get the best results for each patient.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Spurring the IVD Market

4.2.3 Increasing Government Healthcare Expenditure and Consumer’s Healthcare Spending

4.2.4 Advanced Technologies Fueling the IVD Market

4.2.5 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Need For High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Immunochemistry

5.1.2 POC Diagnostics

5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.4 Hematology

5.1.5 Tissue Diagnostics

5.1.6 Microbiology

5.1.7 Glucose Monitoring

5.1.8 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Data Management Systems

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD

5.3.2 Reusable IVD

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Diseases

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Autoimmune Diseases

5.4.6 Nephrology

5.4.7 Drug Testing

5.4.8 HIV/AIDS

5.4.9 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Laboratories

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Academia

5.5.4 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 bioMerieux SA

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

