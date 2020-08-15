United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Healthcare Information Exchange market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Healthcare Information Exchange market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.

Key Market Trends:

The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.

