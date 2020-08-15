United States Fintech Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “United States Fintech Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Fintech market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Fintech market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Fintech Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244383

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244383

Key Market Trends:

Booming Digital Payments sector

Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector

Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Fintech Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244383

Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech

3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks

4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1 US Transaction Volumes

4.1.1 Digital Payments

4.1.2 Personal Finance

4.1.3 Alternative Lending

4.1.4 Alternative Financing

4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution

4.2 Insights on Other Segments

4.2.1 Regtech

4.2.2 Blockchain

4.2.3 Robo Advisors

4.3 Revenue Statistics

4.4 Funding Statistics

4.5 Other Key Market Data

5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Market Competition Overview

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Square Inc.

5.2.2 Avant

5.2.3 Stripe

5.2.4 Oscar Health

5.2.5 Wealthfront

5.2.6 Affirm

5.2.7 Credit Karma

5.2.8 Sofi

5.2.9 GreenSky

5.2.10 Zenefits *

6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

8 APPENDIX

9 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Heat Stabilized Nylon Film Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

HVAC Sensors Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Connected Mining Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

Apron Racks Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

﻿ Smart Light Bulb Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024