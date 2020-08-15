United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “United States Diagnostic Imaging Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Diagnostic Imaging market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Diagnostic Imaging market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the US diagnostic imaging market covers diagnostic imaging used to take images of the internal structure of the human body using electromagnetic radiation, the for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It has vast applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment by Product is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The MRI segment is set to dominate the US diagnostic imaging market. The factors attributing to the high growth of MRI in the country are growing technological advancements in MRI modality and widening the application of MRI in the medical field. As per the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2017, in the United States, there were a total number of 111 MRI exams per 1000 inhabitants. In order to increase awareness among physicians, some of the market players are providing training courses. For instance, Bruker BioSpin is one of the companies that is offering training courses for MRI customers in Europe and the United States. Under this course, it covers a wide range of applications from introductory classes to advanced operator courses. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Imaging Modalities

4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Preventive Care

4.2.3 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

4.2.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dearth of Radiologists

4.3.2 Reduction in Reimbursement Rate

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 X-ray Radiology

5.1.2 Ultrasound

5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.4 Mammography

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Nuclear Medicine

5.1.6.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.1.6.2 Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedic

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

