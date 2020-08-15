United States Biofungicide Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “United States Biofungicide Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Biofungicide market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Biofungicide market is provided in detail in the report.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the United States biofungicide market. The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type.

The Fastest Market Growing Segment by Crop Type – Fruits and Vegetables

In the United States, biofungicides are mostly adopted in the integrated pest management programs, particularly formulated for fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the government is promoting the application of biofungicides. To increase the application of biofungicides in the agriculture and horticulture industries, companies, like Ag Biome, are receiving registrations for their products from EPA. For instance, in 2018, AgBiome and Sipcam announced a joint development project that would focus on innovative combination products for specific crop markets in the United States. The company also received approval for Zio in turf and ornamentals in the country during 2017.

Challenges in the Grains & Cereals Segment

The grains and cereals sub-segment of the market studied occupied only 15.4% of the market share, despite having the largest area among all crop types. Although the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 % during the forecast period, a few challenges still remain. In this segment, rice, corn, and wheat are the major crops, which account for a high market share.

The US government is promoting the use of biofungicides, especially for cereals. However, they are not used widely, primary due to low awareness and high prices. The high value of seed germplasm led to greater use of seed treatments, including biocontrols, in order to protect the developing seedling.

Detailed TOC of United States Biofungicide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Crop Type

5.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.1.2 Oilseeds

5.1.3 Commercial Crops

5.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.5 Turf and Ornamentals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BioWorks Inc.

6.3.2 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.3 Certis USA LLC

6.3.4 Isagro USA

6.3.5 Novozyme Biologicals

6.3.6 Valent BioSciences LLC

6.3.7 Syngenta AG

6.3.8 De Sangosse Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

