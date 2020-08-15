United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Dental instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth, and manipulate tissues.

Key Market Trends:

The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the UAE dental devices market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.

Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in the United Arab Emirates, which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segment in the future.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care

4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases

4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.1.1 Dental Implant

5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge

5.1.1.3 Dental Laser

5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.4 Other Product Types

5.1.2 Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.2 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial

5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment

5.1.5 Dental Consumables

5.1.6 Other Dental Devices

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Orthodontic

5.2.2 Endodontic

5.2.3 Peridontic

5.2.4 Prosthodontic

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Carestream Health

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Geistlich Holding

6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

