Unprecedented Growth Expected in Air Ambulance Services Market in Future

In 2019, the global air ambulance services market generated a revenue of $8.9 billion and is predicted to attain a value of $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). In terms of service type, the hospital-based category is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that a large number of public health centers are integrating air ambulance services for patients in emergency situations, primarily in emerging economies.

In terms of aircraft type, the rotary-wing category accounted for the major share of the air ambulance services market during the historical period (2014-2019). This was ascribed to the fact that majority of the patient transports in developed nations, such as the U.K. and the U.S., are done using helicopters. Rotary-wing aircrafts are primarily utilized for short and medium-distance transport and majorly within the city or state boundaries. The fixed-wing category is expected to grow at the faster pace during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to register the highest growth rate in the air ambulance services market during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing presence of helicopter ambulance services in the region and growing number of patients suffering from life threatening diseases, who need immediate medical care. Apart from this, the governments of several countries in the region are making efforts for introducing air ambulance services for increasing the survival rate of the patients.

Increasing government efforts for introducing and increasing air ambulance services is a major trend being observed in the air ambulance services market. The government of Tamil Nadu, India, announced in August 2019 that it is setting up air ambulance facilities for transporting patients or people who are injured in road accidents at faraway places to healthcare centers that are situated within 200-300 km radius. In addition, China has also launched a pilot project to conduct air ambulance operations for patients at places that have a lack of medical facilities.

The research offers market size of the Global Air Ambulance Market for the period 2014-2030.

Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

Rotary-Wing

Fixed-Wing

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Hospital-Based

Community-Based