Cloud Engineering Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Aricent, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A., ITC Infotech India, RapidValue Solutions, Trianz, Searce, Nitorco USA

Cloud Engineering Market Segmentation:

Cloud Engineering Market, By Service Type

• Cloud Security

• Cloud Storage

• Consulting and Design

• Integration and Migration

• Training and Education

• Others

Cloud Engineering Market, By Deployment Model

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Others

Cloud Engineering Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunication and IT Enabled Services (ITES)

• Others

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Aricent

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.

ITC Infotech India

RapidValue Solutions

Trianz

Searce

Nitorco USA

Infosys

Calsoft