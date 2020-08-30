Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: EMS Physio, BTL Industries, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius B.V, Dynatronics Corporation, ITO, Mectronic Medicale

New Jersey, United States,- The research report on Physiotherapy Equipment Market exhaustively analyzes this business space with focus on overall renumeration over the assessment period, alongside the detailed scrutiny of various industry segments. The report entails information pertaining to the current position and industry size based on volume. The overview of various drivers, restraints, and opportunities defining the business scenario of Physiotherapy Equipment market is presented in the study. It also focuses on insights about the regional outlook of the market, coupled with an elaborate study of companies with prominent stake in the Physiotherapy Equipment market.

This report studies the Physiotherapy Equipment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in Physiotherapy Equipment industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Physiotherapy Equipment industry.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type

• Hydrotherapy

• Cryotherapy

• Continuous Passive Motion Units

• Ultrasound

• Heat Therapy

• Therapeutic Exercise

• Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application

• Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

• Musculoskeletal

• Neurology

• Pediatric

• Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

• Homes

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

EMS Physio

BTL Industries

DJO Global

Enraf-Nonius B.V

Dynatronics Corporation

ITO

Mectronic Medicale

Performance Health (Subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners)

Whitehall Manufacturing