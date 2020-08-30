Phthalic Anhydride Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Aekyung Petrochemical Co., I.G. Petrochemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., C-Chem Co., BASF S.E.

New Jersey, United States,- The research report on Phthalic Anhydride Market exhaustively analyzes this business space with focus on overall renumeration over the assessment period, alongside the detailed scrutiny of various industry segments. The report entails information pertaining to the current position and industry size based on volume. The overview of various drivers, restraints, and opportunities defining the business scenario of Phthalic Anhydride market is presented in the study. It also focuses on insights about the regional outlook of the market, coupled with an elaborate study of companies with prominent stake in the Phthalic Anhydride market.

This report studies the Phthalic Anhydride market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in Phthalic Anhydride industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Phthalic Anhydride industry.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Phthalic Anhydride Market Segmentation:

Phthalic Anhydride Market, By Application

• Phthalate Plasticizers

• Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs)

• Alkyd Resins

• Others

Phthalic Anhydride Market, By End-User

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Paints and Coatings

• Others

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Aekyung Petrochemical Co.

I.G. Petrochemicals

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

C-Chem Co.

BASF S.E.

Koppers

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co.