Automotive Drivetrain Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Aisin Seiki Co., Borgwarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Dana Holding Corporation, Showa Corporation, Schaeffler Group, American Axle & Manufacturing

Automotive Drivetrain Market Segmentation:

Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Drive Type

• All-Wheel Drive

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Vehicle Type

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Car

• Electric Vehicle

o Battery Electric Vehicles

o Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Aisin Seiki Co.

Borgwarner

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Dana Holding Corporation

Showa Corporation

Schaeffler Group

American Axle & Manufacturing

GKN PLC

Magna International Inc.